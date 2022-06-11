Charlotte County deputies respond to shots fired call

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies responded to a home early Saturday morning after a call of shots fired.

At 6:40am, a call came in stating the caller had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Ave. in Port Charlotte. Deputies responded and can confirm that one person is injured and another is believed to be inside the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained. Deputies are working on communicating with the other individual that is believed to be inside the home.

