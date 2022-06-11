Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Changing behavior in alligators from mating season

alligator mating season
alligator mating season(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The months of May and June are mating season for alligators on the Suncoast. Alligators are more likely to be moving around and running into humans during mating season.

This past week a gator scaled a 10-feet tall fence getting into the Sheriff’s impound lot. Before that, a Northport resident was attacked by an alligator losing a chunk of his leg.

According to Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials, this behavior is not unusual during mating season. They stress the importance of keeping distance and being aware of their surroundings, as Suncoast residents enjoy the Florida weather.

Nesting season starts in July when female alligators lay their eggs and become very protective of their nest.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman

Latest News

Snapshot of what to expect Sat. afternoon
More storms for Saturday
Kiley Myers and George Muncan
Five arrested in attempted jewelry story robbery
Driver shortage affects SCAT route
SCAT will have a new name in the coming months!