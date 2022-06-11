Changing behavior in alligators from mating season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The months of May and June are mating season for alligators on the Suncoast. Alligators are more likely to be moving around and running into humans during mating season.

This past week a gator scaled a 10-feet tall fence getting into the Sheriff’s impound lot. Before that, a Northport resident was attacked by an alligator losing a chunk of his leg.

According to Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials, this behavior is not unusual during mating season. They stress the importance of keeping distance and being aware of their surroundings, as Suncoast residents enjoy the Florida weather.

Nesting season starts in July when female alligators lay their eggs and become very protective of their nest.

