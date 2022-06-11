Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Candy the dog is finally receiving justice

Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and the need to find justice for Candy.(JUSTICE4 CANDY)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been nearly six years since a Nokomis man shot and killed “CANDY” the dog and her owners are headed back to court demanding justice once again!

Twenty-Five-year-old Zack Deaterly shot and killed Candy in front of her pet owner, Rodney Jacobson’s eyes, unfortunately.

Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

He eventually alleged that he was in fear of his life later throughout the investigation.

According to Jacobson, Candy barked to alert her owner that there was a stranger approaching.

After being struck, Candy was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Candy was a special pet to her owners and to her family, so much so that she was like a companion to them.

They would take her boating and she would go to work with Jacobson every day.

Jacobson and his wife Cindy had no plans of giving her up nor did they think she would be taken from them in such an unfortunate way.

After many delays, Monday will begin the Civil Trial against the dog killer, and candy’s owners believe the outcome will allow them to be an example for many other animal families not only on the Suncoast but across the nation.

The family is encouraging other pet owners and area animal advocates to attend the trial for more support.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Vinna Portee
Manatee deputies looking for missing endangered woman
#marchforourlives
‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

Latest News

Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways.
Road Closures due to inclement weather
alligator mating season
Changing behavior in alligators from mating season
Snapshot of what to expect Sat. afternoon
More storms for Saturday
Kiley Myers and George Muncan
Five arrested in attempted jewelry store robbery