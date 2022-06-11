15th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament helps Suncoast families catch a break

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people are casting their reels in Palmetto all to help Suncoast families catch a break.

The Fire Charity Fishing Foundation hosted its 15th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament, a festival that aims to generate money for families of first responders.

ABC7 joined in on the kids fishing tournament where the organization’s founder, Eric Nicholson, explained how the big weekend has been growing for more than a decade. He described how a small tournament, which at first raised $5,000, has blossomed into a multi-day festival with tons of volunteers and sponsors joining in on the cause.

Nicholson said all the money raised during the weekend is going straight to families in need.

At first, the foundation focused on assisting kids through the Children’s Burn Foundation of Florida, but now organizers are casting a wider net. The funds generated at these events can be spent wherever local first responder families need it.

“If we hear of a family that had their house burnt, we can go pay for a hotel room, or help rebuild the house,” Nicholson said. “If we find a family that’s in need during the holidays, which we do, we reach out and adopt them as a family and do all that. And that’s where all that money goes.”

It’s a cause Nicholson has seen do extraordinary good for the past 15 years.

Plus, it’s worthwhile to get kids hooked on charity work while they’re young. He sees the tournament as an opportunity for parents to show their children the power of giving back.

“There’s a lot going on in the world,” he said. “If you can get involved with your local community, what you can do is substantial.”

The purpose behind the tournament isn’t lost on the small fisherman. A few of the kids spending the day at the pier talked about how they’re happy to get involved knowing their actions are placing a small part in the mission.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something good, and it makes me feel like I’m doing something good for the world,” one young tournament participant said.

The 15th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament resumes Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Riverside Park in Palmetto.

