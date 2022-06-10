SCAT will have a new name in the coming months!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At a meeting Friday, the Sarasota County Commission voted to change the name of Sarasota County Area Transit from SCAT to a new name.

SCAT will operate under the main umbrella name Breeze. A County spokesperson tells ABC7 that the name is not an acronym and it will take several months to transition to the new name.

“Now that the name has been decided, there are still many aspects of the brand to be developed including the logo,” said Drew Winchester. “We anticipate this taking several months and hope to have the overall timeline developed by the end of the summer.”

