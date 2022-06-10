Advertise With Us
Morning and afternoon showers and storms

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for another very warm and humid start to the day! We are tracking a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere for Friday and Saturday, along with more moisture moving in. This combo will increase our rain chances, for morning and afternoon/evening storms. The risk of severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible, especially in the heat of the afternoon. By Sunday, we’re back to a lower chance of mainly afternoon storms, then an even lower chance into the coming week.

Tropics remain quiet for now, no storms developing in the next 5 days. There’s another band of Saharan dust moving into the Gulf and Caribbean, which tends to prevent tropical storm development.

