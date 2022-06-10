Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More storms for Saturday

Snapshot of what to expect Sat. afternoon
Snapshot of what to expect Sat. afternoon(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal boundary to our north will set up another weak line of low pressure out ahead of it which will create some instability over the area and bring a much better chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. The rain chance remains high with a 70% chance for rain scattered about at any time during the day. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts near the storms.

For boaters look for seas running 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

Sunday we will still see a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the morning but there will still be a few in the afternoon. Otherwise outside of the rain we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Still a bit breezy out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

Fewer storms next week
Fewer storms next week(WWSB)

Monday we will dry out a bit with our rain chances dropping to the 20% for mainly late day storms as high pressure moves back to its normal position off the SE U.S. coast. The high will be near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 6/10/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 6/10/2022

Most Read

Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 6/10/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 6/10/2022
graphic
Morning and afternoon showers and storms
graphic
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast FRIDAY
West winds to keep warm and muggy conditions through Saturday
A few wake up storms for Friday morning