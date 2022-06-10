Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MCAT announces changes in two popular routes starting Saturday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will make several changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning Saturday, June 11. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County.

Route 99, which connects Manatee and Sarasota counties, will continue to operate every 20 minutes between 5-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. There are some minor adjustments to the schedule to create some northbound trips to downtown Bradenton after 8 p.m.

Route 3, which serves Manatee Avenue between downtown Bradenton and the Manatee County Public Beach, will also see minor changes. Eastbound trips to Walmart on State Road 64 have been added, leaving from the downtown station at 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

All changes to MCAT route schedules will be available for pick-up on each bus and online at mymanatee.org/MCAT.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman

Latest News

Generic gator photo
Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs
William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Missing Woman Found Dead in Palmetto
Missing Woman Found Dead in Palmetto
#marchforourlives
‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday