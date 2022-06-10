Advertise With Us
‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

#marchforourlives
#marchforourlives(March For Our Lives archives)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March For Our Lives, a gun legislation activism group, is planning marches around the country Saturday.

The group first marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. In addition to a large event in Washington D.C., smaller marches are being planned around the country.

In addition to events in Tampa and St. Petersburg, there will also be an event in Sarasota.

The march will be held at Hart’s Landing from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Hart’s Landing is located at 920 John Ringling Blvd in Sarasota.

You can learn more about the event here.

