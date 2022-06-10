FWC Senior Investigator killed in car crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is mourning the loss of one of its senior investigators.

Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was involved in a fatal car crash in St. Lucie County and died as a result of his injuries.

Patterson leaves behind his wife, Alisha Patterson, and two young children, Kole and Kinsley. His family is asking for privacy during this time.

Patterson began his career with the FWC in January 2007. After graduating from the FWC Law Enforcement Academy Class 9, Senior Investigator Patterson was assigned to St. Lucie County in FWC South Region Alpha, where he spent his entire career. He was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He was a devoted father and husband and was very involved in his church and community. He was also active in Future Farmers of America, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.

FWC is asking for thoughts and prayers at this time.

