Five arrested in attempted jewelry story robbery

Kiley Myers and George Muncan
Kiley Myers and George Muncan(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two 18-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested in Port Charlotte early Friday morning after deputies say the juveniles tried to break into a jewelry store.

A security guard at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office just before 2:30 a.m. after observing three juveniles attempting to break into a jewelry store with a crowbar.

When deputies arrived, they saw the three suspects leaving the mall. Two of them attempted to run away while the third hid behind a dumpster. They were all quickly apprehended.

A short time later, a suspicious vehicle was stopped in a nearby parking lot. It was determined that the two 18-year-olds in the car, identified as George Muncan and Kiley Myers, drove the others to the mall and served as lookouts during the botched break-in.

All five suspects have been arrested and are currently at the Charlotte County Jail. The names of the additional juveniles will not be released due to their age.

Muncan and Myers are charged with burglary of occupied structure, use of two-way communication device in the commission of a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

