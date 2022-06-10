A few wake up storms for Friday morning

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A late season cold front over north Florida has changed the weather pattern here in our local area. We will see scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon along the coast. The rain chance on Friday stands at 50% for scattered storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for everyone with a heat index nearing 100 each afternoon.

Same pattern for Saturday (WWSB)

The high on Friday will be right around 87 along the beaches and low 90s inland. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph with seas running around 2 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.

Saturday we will see scattered showers once again overnight on Friday through Saturday morning. Some of these will turn into a thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 60% on Saturday with these storms happing at anytime during the day inland and along the coast. The high on Saturday will be around 87 degrees. Winds remain out of the WSW at 10-15 mph.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance for a few scattered storms with the main focus for the inland areas. The high on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances go down next week (WWSB)

Monday through Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance for a few late day storms in the mix as we slowly transition back to a more typical pattern with a few isolated storms inland working back to the beaches later in the day. Highs will be near 90 each day.

