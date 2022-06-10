Advertise With Us
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto

Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UPDATED Friday with the woman’s body being found in Palmetto.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for Stephanie Shenefield, the missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen Friday morning has ended -- her body was found Thursday night, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

“The body of Stephanie Shenefield was discovered last night in a ditch in Palmetto,” the sheriff’s office announced on Twitter Friday morning. “Detectives are now conducting a death investigation and cause of death is still unknown.”

Sheriff Rick Wells will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

Shenefield has been last seen a week ago the 5300 block of 16th Street East in Bradenton.

People who know Stephanie were very concerned when she didn’t show up for work on Friday.

“It’s scary, I’m really scared, I just know that she would’ve been in touch,” said Gina Merrow, Stephanie’s best friend.

Shenefield was a mother of two boys ages 16 and 14. Timothy Parker, Stephanie’s roommate, told ABC7 Shenefield may have driven off with someone and there are also concerns because she has issues with her blood pressure.

“The last time I had seen her, I had seen her at the table here at home,” said Parker. “We were just talking, conversing after work, everything was normal.”

Stephanie’s friends circulated flyers throughout Bradenton. Friends pitched in offered a $16,000 reward for information.

“You can remain anonymous, just let us know, somebody knows something,” said Merrow.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

