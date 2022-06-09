Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after Charlotte County marine patrol deputies found 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine on a sailboat near Stump Pass and Thorton Key in Englewood.

Deputies boarded the boat while serving a warrant for Gabriel Wagoner, 41 for a probation violation. As the searched the 35-foot sailboat, deputies turned up an array of drug paraphernalia and 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to violating probation, Wagoner was also charged with amphetamine trafficking of more than 14 grams, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Also on the boat, 41-year-old Frances At was arrested and charged with amphetamine trafficking, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.