Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Second warrant leads to more charges at same home

More charges at same home after second search warrant executed.
More charges at same home after second search warrant executed.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just because police have searched your home once doesn’t mean they won’t come back a second time.

Sarasota Police executed a search warrant at a home on 15th Street Wednesday morning.  This is the second time a search warrant has been executed at this home in the last several months. 

The last search warrant was conducted on April resulting in arrests and seizure of a firearm and illegal narcotics. The results were much the same the second time around.

Both search warrants were obtained by the Sarasota Police Department after complaints from residents in the area and numerous undercover drug buys over several weeks.  Three people were arrested on Wednesday and are facing numerous charges.

Those charges range from everything to trafficking of controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, tampering with evidence and probation violations. Two of the individuals inside the home, Rodney L. Austin and Jason L. Austin Jr.

Rashad L. Fields, 30, of Sarasota, was also arrested on Wednesday. Officers discovered 96.1 grams of Crack Cocaine, 65.1 grams of Marijuana and $2,645 in U.S. currency.

All three men were arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.  This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board approves increase in building impact fees

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the breaks on rising car insurance costs
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson
Manatee man gets 14 years for 1998 assault
Manatee County Animal Services
Dog volunteers needed for Manatee County Animal Services