Second warrant leads to more charges at same home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just because police have searched your home once doesn’t mean they won’t come back a second time.

Sarasota Police executed a search warrant at a home on 15th Street Wednesday morning. This is the second time a search warrant has been executed at this home in the last several months.

The last search warrant was conducted on April resulting in arrests and seizure of a firearm and illegal narcotics. The results were much the same the second time around.

Both search warrants were obtained by the Sarasota Police Department after complaints from residents in the area and numerous undercover drug buys over several weeks. Three people were arrested on Wednesday and are facing numerous charges.

Those charges range from everything to trafficking of controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, tampering with evidence and probation violations. Two of the individuals inside the home, Rodney L. Austin and Jason L. Austin Jr.

Rashad L. Fields, 30, of Sarasota, was also arrested on Wednesday. Officers discovered 96.1 grams of Crack Cocaine, 65.1 grams of Marijuana and $2,645 in U.S. currency.

All three men were arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

