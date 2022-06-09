Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman

Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The desperate search continues for Stephanie Shenefield. The 39-year-old Bradenton woman was last seen and heard from Friday morning in the 5300 block of 16th Street East in Bradenton. People who know her became very concerned when she didn’t show up for work on Friday.

“It’s scary, I’m really scared, I just know that she would’ve been in touch,” said Gina Merrow, Stephanie’s best friend. “If somebody knows something, just trying to get the word out to bring her home safely.”

Shenefield is a mother of two boys ages 16 and 14. Her roommate says everybody knows her and she’s a hard worker who has been working at least three jobs. He says she may have driven off with someone. There are also concerns because she has issues with her blood pressure.

“The last time I had seen her, I had seen her at the table here at home,” said Timothy Parker, Stephanie’s roommate. “We were just talking, conversing after work, everything was normal.”

Shenefield is described as 5′4″ inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds with dark hair. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is following all leads to try and find her.

“We’re learning this is very much out of character for her, which makes it that much more concerning,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “But we always want to start looking towards the electronic evidence, the phone electronic transactions, all of that stuff, this is what our detectives are doing right now.”

What friends are doing is coming together. Flyers are plastered on many vehicles and they are being placed on poles and trees throughout Bradenton. Friends have pitched in and are now offering a $10,000 reward.

“You can remain anonymous, just let us know, somebody knows something,” said Merrow.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Shenefield, you are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

