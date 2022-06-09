Advertise With Us
Scammers offering ‘free gifts’ in exchange for information

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you get a text offering you a free gift as a reward in exchange for personal information, Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging you to be wary.

Floridians have reported receiving a text message offering a ‘free gift’ for paying a bill on time.

The Better Business Bureau details recent reports of this scheme that entices text recipients with the promise of a present to click on a link to an unfamiliar website requesting personal information. It’s best to remains suspicious of businesses offering free gifts and money via text or email.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Scammers will try anything to steal your personal information. Their latest trick is simple, but effective—the promise of a gift in exchange for personal information. Don’t fall for it. Never provide personal information in response to a solicitation or click on links contained in a suspicious message. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, then it’s probably a scam.”

To avoid falling for ‘free gift’ text scams, Attorney General Moody recommends the following:

  • If a company is mentioned in the message, check if the text is legitimate by looking up the company’s official website and contacting them at their listed phone number;
  • Refrain from responding, as replying alerts the scammer that the number is active and may lead to more texts or calls;
  • Block the phone number and delete the message; and
  • Never send personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited text.

The BBB provides further details on how to spot red flags of scams involving text messages. For more information, click here.

