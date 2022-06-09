Sarasota County kicks off ‘Fight the Bite’ mosquito control campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is encouraging the community to ‘Fight the Bite’ as mosquito populations increase due to the arrival of rainy season.

The County is urging residents to take precautions against the insects. This is the time of the year when mosquitos carrying potential diseases thrive by breeding in standing water, and present a greater threat to those enjoying the outdoors.

Mosquito bite prevention is key to avoiding mosquito related illnesses in both humans and animals. Simple steps like treating or removing bromeliads, and eliminating potential breeding grounds, can go a long way to alleviating potential issues with mosquitos.

Helpful tips include:

Drain standing water.

Eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, including buckets, bird baths, tires and gutters, will reduce populations.

Cover your skin:

Wearing loose fitting clothes and applying repellent while outside and active will help limit bites.

Keep mosquitos out.

Installing or repairing screens, keeping doors closed and using your air conditioning when possible will also help protect your home.

