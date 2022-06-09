Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County kicks off ‘Fight the Bite’ mosquito control campaign

Mosquitos Gray
Mosquitos Gray(WBRC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is encouraging the community to ‘Fight the Bite’ as mosquito populations increase due to the arrival of rainy season.

The County is urging residents to take precautions against the insects. This is the time of the year when mosquitos carrying potential diseases thrive by breeding in standing water, and present a greater threat to those enjoying the outdoors.

Mosquito bite prevention is key to avoiding mosquito related illnesses in both humans and animals. Simple steps like treating or removing bromeliads, and eliminating potential breeding grounds, can go a long way to alleviating potential issues with mosquitos.

Helpful tips include:

  • Drain standing water.
  • Eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, including buckets, bird baths, tires and gutters, will reduce populations.
  • Cover your skin:
  • Wearing loose fitting clothes and applying repellent while outside and active will help limit bites.
  • Keep mosquitos out.
  • Installing or repairing screens, keeping doors closed and using your air conditioning when possible will also help protect your home.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board approves increase in building impact fees
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man

Latest News

An orange blossom grows alongside some ripening fruit in a grove on Dec. 11, 2013, in Plant...
State faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees
graphic
Rain chances going up - After today
Futurecast
Futurecast
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman