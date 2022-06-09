Rain chances going up for the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front moving into N. Florida over the next day or so will force a high pressure ridge to our south. This will allow for a southwest wind which will increase our moisture supply along with a chance for a few showers and storms along the coast during the overnight hours through the late morning. Then during the latter half of the day those storms will be focused mainly inland. This pattern shift begins on Friday and continues through Sunday morning.

For Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few late morning or early afternoon showers near the coast and then a slight chance for a few inland storms during the afternoon. The rain chance is at 30% inland and 20% closer to the beaches. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Boaters will see a slight uptick in the winds and seas on Tuesday. Look for a moderate chop on the waters with seas running around 2 feet.

Rain chances increasing as we head into the weekend (WWSB)

Friday we will see a few coastal showers or possible thunderstorm near the coast during the morning hours and then mainly inland during the afternoon and evening. The high on Friday will be in the upper 80s. The rain chance jumps up to 60%.

With this kind of change in the weather pattern there is often times a water spout or two that will pop up with these morning showers approaching the coast. They usually quickly dissipate before causing any serious damage.

On Saturday we will continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the morning hours along the coast with a focus of inland storms during the late afternoon. Winds will still be out of the SW which will push the weather toward the NE during the day. Those winds will be up to 10-15 mph.

Sunday the rain chances stay elevated with a 50% chance for a few scattered showers or possible thunderstorm at anytime during the day. We will have partly cloudy skies and highs near 90.

