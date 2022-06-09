Rain chances going up - After today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our mainly dry weather pattern continues for Thursday with only a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly east of I-75. We are tracking a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere for Friday and Saturday, along with more moisture moving in. This combo will increase our rain chances to end the week. Saturday could also bring some morning and afternoon/evening storms. The risk of severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. By Sunday, we’re back to a lower chance of mainly afternoon storms, and that pattern holds into the coming week.

Tropics remain quiet for now, no storms developing in the next 5 days. There’s another band of Saharan dust moving into the Gulf and Caribbean, which tends to prevent tropical storm development.

