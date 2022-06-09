Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain chances going up - After today

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our mainly dry weather pattern continues for Thursday with only a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly east of I-75. We are tracking a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere for Friday and Saturday, along with more moisture moving in. This combo will increase our rain chances to end the week. Saturday could also bring some morning and afternoon/evening storms. The risk of severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible. By Sunday, we’re back to a lower chance of mainly afternoon storms, and that pattern holds into the coming week.

Tropics remain quiet for now, no storms developing in the next 5 days. There’s another band of Saharan dust moving into the Gulf and Caribbean, which tends to prevent tropical storm development.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board approves increase in building impact fees
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Stephanie Shenefield has been missing since Friday.
Search continues for missing Bradenton woman
Funnel or possible water spout captured Weds. near Lido Beach at 5:20 p.m.
Rain chances going up for the weekend
Richard Dievert
North Port man charged with possessing child porn