Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters.(edfuentesg/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the wake of a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick,” movie theaters are facing a new dilemma – experts are worried a popcorn shortage could be around the corner.

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters.

The shortage is partially because farmers are growing less corn in favor of more profitable crops these days.

But shortages in other areas that impact theater popcorn are also at play. For example, suppliers are having trouble getting the lining used inside popcorn bags.

Everything from the bags, to the oil used to pop the corn, and the glue used for the boxes that hold that oil are at risk of supply chain issues.

Since theaters sell popcorn at a massive mark-up, they rely on it and other concessions for most of their profit margins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board approves increase in building impact fees

Latest News

Manatee County Animal Services
Dog volunteers needed for Manatee County Animal Services
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
An Amherst, Massachusetts, gas station drained its tank due to high prices.
Massachusetts gas station drains tanks due to high prices