Manatee man gets 14 years for 1998 assault

Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson
Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man convicted of sexually battering a 13-year old girl in 1998 will spend the next 14 years in jail.

Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson was sentenced Thursday to 14 years, 3 months and 15 days in prison, and will also have to register as a sex offender, State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s Office said.

The investigation over the course of 24 years revealed that on May 10, 1998, the victim was home alone while her babysitter and others went to Ybor City.

Johnson entered the victim’s bedroom and sexually battered her while she was asleep and then fled the area. The victim was taken by her babysitter to Manatee Memorial Hospital where evidence was collected.

In September 2019, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that a match occurred between the DNA profile obtained from the victim and Johnson. He was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Florida.

“Thanks to scientific evidence and Law Enforcement efforts, our community is now safer,” Assistant State Attorney Casey Cahall, the lead prosecutor, said.

