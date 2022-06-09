Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee deputies looking for missing endangered woman

Vinna Portee
Vinna Portee(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman who may be in danger.

Vinna Portee, 32, was last seen on June 8 in the 900 block of 66th Avenue West, in Bradenton. On Thursday, she told a family member over the phone that she was planning to harm herself, the sheriff’s office said.

Vinna is driving a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, with Florida license plate NWKS63.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941- 747-3011.

