Manatee deputies looking for missing endangered woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a woman who may be in danger.

Vinna Portee, 32, was last seen on June 8 in the 900 block of 66th Avenue West, in Bradenton. On Thursday, she told a family member over the phone that she was planning to harm herself, the sheriff’s office said.

Vinna is driving a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, with Florida license plate NWKS63.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941- 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.