Man killed in one-car crash in Terra Ceia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was killed early Thursday on a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 19, the Florida Highway patrol said.

Investigators say at about 5:20 a.m., an SUV driven by a 57-year-old man from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling south on U.S. 19, south of Ken Hubbard Road.

The SUV went off the roadway, onto the grass shoulder, collided with a cement culvert and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

