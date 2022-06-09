Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man killed in one-car crash in Terra Ceia

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was killed early Thursday on a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 19, the Florida Highway patrol said.

Investigators say at about 5:20 a.m., an SUV driven by a 57-year-old man from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling south on U.S. 19, south of Ken Hubbard Road.

The SUV went off the roadway, onto the grass shoulder, collided with a cement culvert and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board approves increase in building impact fees

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
More charges at same home after second search warrant executed.
Second warrant leads to more charges at same home
Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson
Manatee man gets 14 years for 1998 assault