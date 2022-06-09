Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has increased COVID cases

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 59 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of June. In May, 116 children were diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 1,200 were diagnosed with the flu. All of these children are unvaccinated and their ages vary.

Doctors are encouraging families to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu. For those under the age of five, a vaccine is not available. Doctors are encouraging the use of masks to help keep ineligible children safe.

Many of the children currently diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged and sent home instead of being hospitalized. Numbers continue to increase for adults.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man
SMH sharing tips as COVID hospitalizations increase
HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
Suspect dead after barricade situation in Wimauma

Latest News

West winds to keep warm and muggy conditions through Saturday
A few wake up storms for Friday morning
Vinna Portee
Manatee deputies looking for missing endangered woman
Reward money increased to $16,000 to find Stephanie Shenefield.
Friends and co-workers of Stephanie Shenefield increase reward money to find the missing Bradenton mother of two
This gator scaled a fence to get into the impound lot.
Gator scales fence to enter impound lot