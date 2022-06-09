Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has increased COVID cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 59 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of June. In May, 116 children were diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 1,200 were diagnosed with the flu. All of these children are unvaccinated and their ages vary.

Doctors are encouraging families to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu. For those under the age of five, a vaccine is not available. Doctors are encouraging the use of masks to help keep ineligible children safe.

Many of the children currently diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged and sent home instead of being hospitalized. Numbers continue to increase for adults.

