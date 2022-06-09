Gator scales fence to enter impound lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Appearing to defy some laws of physics, a 6-feet-4-inch alligator scaled a 10-feet tall fence to climb into a sheriff’s impound lot.

This happened in Charlotte County. An evidence tech in the lot stumble on the gator saw it’s feet under a door and backed away slowly.

During mating season, alligators are often in odd places as they move to various bodies of water and to reproduce. Always keep a safe distance and never feed them. If you see one that is an immediate danger to humans or pets, contact animal control or Florida wildlife immediately.

It is illegal to taunt, feed, or capture alligators.

