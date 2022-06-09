Friends and co-workers of Stephanie Shenefield increase reward money to find the missing Bradenton mother of two

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very emotional week for so many as the search continues for Stephanie Shenefield. She was reported missing Friday morning.

“It’s just getting longer and longer, it’s just hard, we’re keeping our faith,” said Jennifer Massrock, a friend of Stephanie’s.

Massrock had plans to go to a concert with Stephanie that night.

“I tried to call her at 1pm, nobody knows what happened between 8:30am and 1pm, and nobody could get hold of her after that,” said Massrock.

The 38-year-old mother of two was last seen on and around the 5300 block of 16th Street East in Bradenton. One of her jobs is working as a bartender at Papa Joes Sports Bar in Manatee County. Co-workers and customers say it’s a place where everyone knows each other, especially Stephanie.

“Stephanie, she’s very family oriented, very loving, very involved with her friends and very social,” said Lisa Blackford, a bartender at Papa Joes Sports Bar. “Everybody knows her, everybody loves her, she’s an amazing, amazing person.”

Stephanie is described as 5′4″ tall, weighing around 150 pounds with dark hair. Friends are searching for her throughout the entire area including Bradenton.

“Someone come forward, say something, someone knows something,” said Blackford. “Just come and say something and help us find her please.”

Friends have increased the reward money that’s being offered to $16,000.

