Dog volunteers needed for Manatee County Animal Services

Manatee County Animal Services
Manatee County Animal Services(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Want to help animals in need but can’t adopt or foster? There is still a way to volunteer your time?

Manatee County Animal Shelters are at full capacity and they need volunteers to work with and care for dogs.

The most urgent need is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. You must be at least 16 years old, be comfortable working with a variety of breeds and sizes , work well with others, and be enthusiastic to learn and receive hands-on training.

Go to mymanatee.org/mcasvolunteer to get started helping the homeless dogs of Manatee County.

