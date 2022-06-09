Dog volunteers needed for Manatee County Animal Services

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Want to help animals in need but can’t adopt or foster? There is still a way to volunteer your time?

Manatee County Animal Shelters are at full capacity and they need volunteers to work with and care for dogs.

The most urgent need is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. You must be at least 16 years old, be comfortable working with a variety of breeds and sizes , work well with others, and be enthusiastic to learn and receive hands-on training.

Go to mymanatee.org/mcasvolunteer to get started helping the homeless dogs of Manatee County.

