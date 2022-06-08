SWAT responds to standoff situation in Wimauma, at least 1 dead

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a barricade situation in Wimauma. Deputies confirm that one person is dead.

The situation is unfolding in the 5600-block of State Road 674. SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Bomb Disposal Team are on scene.

State Road 674 between Seventh Street and Maggie Street is closed to the public at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes during their morning commutes.

At least one person is deceased. This remains an active investigation.

