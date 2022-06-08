SunCoast Blood Centers urging residents to donate after FDA reverses Mad Cow decision

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers are seeing an uptick in donors after the FDA removed the guidelines from those previously ineligible to donate because of Mad Cow Disease.

Previously, individuals who spent time in the United Kingdom from 1980-1996; or spent time in France and Ireland from 1980-2001; or received a blood transfusion in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland from 1980-2022 were not eligible to become blood donors.

That ruling has been removed and those individuals are now eligible to donate blood at SunCoast Blood Centers.

“”The new guidance from the FDA now allows even more people who previously couldn’t donate blood to become donors,” said SunCoast Blood Centers CEO Scott Bush. “And with the nation’s very tight blood supply, this will help expand our donor pool.”

Kimberly Madden, who did a semester abroad during that time period immediately came to donate blood after the decision was reversed.

“I did that semester abroad in London and then it was implemented that if you lived in England during a certain time period, you couldn’t give blood anymore,” Madden recalled.

It is important to note that permanent deferrals remain in place for donors who volunteer that they are suspected of having (vCJD), Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or any other transmissible spongiform encephalopathies; have a blood relative diagnosed with familial prion disease; or who received cadaveric pituitary human growth hormone, or a human cadaveric (allogeneic) dura mater transplant.

To those who are now eligible to donate, please call us at 1-866-97-BLOOD to make your blood donation appointment.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.