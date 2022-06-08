Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County identified as missing man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Human skeletal remains discovered in May have been linked to a missing persons case.

The remains were on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch and were discovered by a land development company worker.

Following investigation, the remains have been positively identified as Edward R. Gerdom, a North Fort Myers Resident, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 29, 2021.

Edward Gerdom was last seen by family when he was dropped off at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers for care. Edward then checked out of Lee Memorial Health against medical recommendations and departed from the area without any further contact with family. Edward Gerdom suffered from numerous physical and mental health ailments.

