Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County School Board votes unanimously in favor of taking next step to increase impact fees

Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.
Sarasota County School Board passes resolution on impact fees.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board taking the next step to increase the impact fees. The board voting 5 to 0 Tuesday night on the resolution to now move it forward to the Sarasota County Commission.

There would be an increase of up to 50 percent on the impact fees phased in over four years for families moving into new homes in the county. It’s a way for the school district to keep up with the growth.

“The reason for the fee, as new families come into the district they bring additional children with them, which impacts our ability to house those children in our current schools,” said Jody Dumas, Chief Operating Officer for Sarasota County Schools. “So an impact fee is meant to go into our capital budget, to fund the additional capacity at either our current school or to build new schools.”

“Multi-family homes which were $516 currently would increase after the four years to $774 and for mobile homes, it’s currently $188 which would increase to $282,″ said Diane Cominotti, Acting Director of Planning for Sarasota County Schools.

New single family homes are part of this as well. Since the Sarasota County Commission is on break, it could be a few months before the commission starts to talk about this.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Devonshire
State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 injured in Palmetto shooting
Palmetto city commissioners decide not to move ahead with apartment development in front of...
Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
FCC issuing warnings about the one ring phone scam

Latest News

0607 RIPLEY DAUGHTER PHOTO
Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman’s questions die with suspect
Lifeguards needed in Sarasota and Manatee County.
Lifeguard shortage impacting pools in the city of Sarasota
Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park looking for volunteers for summer events
Heat index nearing 100 degrees Wednesday
Heat and UV index elevated for Wednesday