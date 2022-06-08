Sarasota County School Board votes unanimously in favor of taking next step to increase impact fees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board taking the next step to increase the impact fees. The board voting 5 to 0 Tuesday night on the resolution to now move it forward to the Sarasota County Commission.

There would be an increase of up to 50 percent on the impact fees phased in over four years for families moving into new homes in the county. It’s a way for the school district to keep up with the growth.

“The reason for the fee, as new families come into the district they bring additional children with them, which impacts our ability to house those children in our current schools,” said Jody Dumas, Chief Operating Officer for Sarasota County Schools. “So an impact fee is meant to go into our capital budget, to fund the additional capacity at either our current school or to build new schools.”

“Multi-family homes which were $516 currently would increase after the four years to $774 and for mobile homes, it’s currently $188 which would increase to $282,″ said Diane Cominotti, Acting Director of Planning for Sarasota County Schools.

New single family homes are part of this as well. Since the Sarasota County Commission is on break, it could be a few months before the commission starts to talk about this.

