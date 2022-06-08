Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and family of a missing Bradenton woman are offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.

The woman’s friends told ABC7 Wednesday they are hoping more donors will step up to increase the reward.

She has a medical condition and recently demonstrated behavior that has family and friends concerned. Stephanie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on Shenefield’s whereabouts are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

New posters are advertising a reward for information to help find Stephanie Shenefield. (Courtesy of Victoria Penxa)

