Reward offered for help in finding missing Bradenton woman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and family of a missing Bradenton woman are offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was last seen June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.
The woman’s friends told ABC7 Wednesday they are hoping more donors will step up to increase the reward.
She has a medical condition and recently demonstrated behavior that has family and friends concerned. Stephanie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs.
Anyone with information on Shenefield’s whereabouts are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
