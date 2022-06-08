Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port man charged with possessing child porn

Richard Dievert
Richard Dievert(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been arrested after police found more than 50 images depicting child pornography on several of his social media and internet accounts, authorities said.

North Port Police were tipped off by the social media applications Snapchat and MeWe, along with Google Gmail, that images suspected of being child pornography had been uploaded to their servers.

The Microsoft search engine Bing also alerted police that images had been uploaded with the purpose of finding similar subject matter on the internet.

Detectives reviewed the images, which showed Asian girls estimated to be between 4-7 years of age, engaging in sexual acts with adults.

After search warrants were issued, it was determined all of the accounts belonged to Richard Deivert, 53, a culinary arts instructor at Keiser University, an arrest report said.

On June 7, North Port Police arrived at Deivert’s home in the 4000 block of Eldron Avenue, to execute another search warrant. Deivert was interviewed and arrested. He was charged with 54 counts of possession of child pornography.

