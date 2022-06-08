Advertise With Us
Lightning beat Rangers 4-1 in Game 4 to even East final

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18, right,) shoots after getting around New York...
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18, right,) shoots after getting around New York Rangers center Andrew Copp during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP} - Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves , helping the Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the New York Rangers 4-1 and even the NHL’s Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.

Kucherov took a pass from Ondrej Palat in the middle of the ice and skated in on goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a two-goal lead just over 13 minutes into the second period.

Palat, Pat Maroon and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning, who have rebounded from losing the first two games of the series on the road to keep their bid to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles alive.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

