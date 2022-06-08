Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Heat, high humidity is the order of the day

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s weather will feel like a continuation of Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. 

Expect a high of 89. However it will feel more like 100 degrees with high humidity. There’s a chance of typical inland showers later in the afternoon today and tomorrow.

The beaches are expected to stay mostly clear throughout the day. Looking toward the weekend, expect rain to arrive Friday with scattered thunderstorms. The storms will return on Saturday with a 70% chance of rain, and continue into Sunday.

