‘Gogh With Dad’ at the Van Gogh Experience

Van Gogh
Van Gogh(Exhibition Hub/Provided)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This Father Day Weekend, Suncoast dads can get in to see one of the most popular exhibitions in Sarasota for free. The Van Gogh Experience is offering free admission for dads.

Just bring a standard-sized package of diapers or disposable toddler training pants to the exhibition and Dad gets in for free along with a family member’s paid admission. All donations will be given to Healthy Start Sarasota.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County works with other non-profits, organizations, and agencies in Sarasota County to ensure babies get the supportive, healthy community they need. Together, we make sure that every baby gets the Healthy Start they need.

The Van Gogh Exhibition uses virtual reality or still images to make the spectator feel like they are inside the artist’s world. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting.

