Daughter of murdered Sarasota woman’s questions die with suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kristen Ripley spoke to ABC7 about her mixed emotions after her mother’s accused killer, William Devonshire, suddenly died in police custody.

A chance at closure has been snuffed out for two families after an accused killer died in the custody of the Sarasota Police Department.

William Devonshire, who was charged with killing one woman and was a strong suspect in the death of a second woman, died Sunday night from injuries following a medical episode. Police report he hit his head during an epileptic seizure and suffered from a brain bleed that ultimately killed him despite treatment.

Devonshire had refused to take medication while in jail, Sarasota Police Detective Kim Laster said at a news conference Monday.

Sarasota Police charged him for strangling Kelliann Ripley, 48, who was found dead at Centennial Park Feb. 25.

He was also the suspected killer of Vickie Levitch, a woman who died less than a mile away under Whitaker Bayou Bridge along North Tamiami Trail. Her body was found Mar. 10 and investigators ruled her death was caused by strangulation as well.

Devonshire’s death ends any hopes the Ripley and Levitch families had to find out why their loved ones were taken from them so suddenly.

Kristen Ripley, Kelliann’s daughter, spoke with ABC7 to share her thoughts on the case closing prematurely. She describes “mixed emotions” knowing Devonshire won’t slip through the criminal justice system’s fingers and hurt someone else, but also that she’ll never get answers about her mother’s murder.

“Even though half of me is like this is ok, I can tolerate this, the other half wants to know because I’m going to have an empty hole that needs filled,” Ripley said. “There’s like a void cause I don’t have the answers to the questions that I wanted to know.”

In a news conference, Sarasota Police acknowledged this isn’t the ideal outcome. Chief Rex Troche said both families deserve to see Devonshire brought to justice in the courtroom.

“These families were victimized here,” Chief Rex Troche said. “I’m sure they’d like to come to a different closure, but as I said earlier, god will take care of that.”

With the case behind her, Ripley is focusing on remembering her mom. During her conversation with ABC7 over zoom, she showed us a special token memorializing her mother.

“I keep her necklace on me all the time,” she said, revealing a small locket tucked beneath her shirt.

The necklace holds bits of Kelliann’s ashes with her mother’s name and the words “together forever” engraved on the back. She holds onto this keepsake for comfort, clutching it every time she hears a song or walks past a familiar scent that makes her think of her mom.

“The memory, of course, is what we’ll actually get to carry,” she said. “So, now it feels a little bit better knowing she’s kind of with me everywhere--a piece of her is.”

More memories than you could ever hold in a tiny locket, tucked close to her heart.

Ripley also said she wants to give a big thank you to the Sarasota Police Department. Although the case was cut short, she appreciates all the time and effort SPD committed to putting Devonshire behind bars fast.

Investigators tied Devonshire to both murders using a combination of surveillance video, witnesses and cell phone tracking information. Most importantly, his DNA was a positive match in both cases.

Detective Maria Llovio addressed the Ripley and Levitch families in the news conference highlighting the work put into this case and assuring the families that if they could have given them a better outcome, they would have.

