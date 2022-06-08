Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 baby lemurs welcomed at Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City

Isabelle and her baby!
Isabelle and her baby!(Lemur Conservation Foundation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City has announced that the birth of two healthy newborns.

It’s a win for the endangered species.

Collared brown lemur Isabelle and her partner, Olivier, and mongoose lemur Luisa and her partner, Javier, each welcomed newborns in early May. The infants are being well-tended by their mothers under the close watch of Lemur Conservation Foundation staff.

It is too soon to tell the sex of the newborns, who are still clinging to their mothers.

“These births are exceptional news for their species,” said Lemur Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and mongoose lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist. These infants bring renewed optimism for their species’ survival.”

Millman said the Lemur Conservation Foundation, which is certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, works with the AZA’s Species Survival Plans to ensure the long-term health and genetic diversity of managed lemur populations. She added that LCF has the largest mongoose lemur population among any AZA facility.

According to Caitlin Kenney, the Lemur Conservation Foundation’s Curator, this is the fifth successful collared brown lemur birth in the organization’s 26-year history, including an infant also born to Isabelle last year. This is the 25th mongoose lemur birth during that same time period, she said.

“Both Isabelle and Luisa are attentive, experienced mothers and are providing exceptional care to their newborns,” Kenney noted. “However, we still carefully monitor each infant’s growth and development to ensure that everything progresses as it should.”

Infant season continues for several more weeks and at least one more newborn is anticipated, she added.

For more information, and updates on the infants, visit www.lemurreserve.org or follow the Lemur Conservation Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmetto city commissioners decide not to move ahead with apartment development in front of...
Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes
Gator attacks man in North Port
Bentley the dog taken home by the Bradenton Police Department
4-legged customer refuses to leave at closing
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
Doreen Heneault
Police: Port Charlotte woman used dead husband’s contractor license to file permits

Latest News

HCSO is responding to a barricade in Wimauma.
SWAT responds to standoff situation in Wimauma, at least 1 dead
Leslee Lacey's Wednesday forecast.
Heat, high humidity is the order of the day
Robert Eugene Koehler sits in court at his first appearance before Judge David Silverman via...
Police: DNA technology connects man to 1980s South Florida serial rapes
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18, right,) shoots after getting around New York...
Lightning beat Rangers 4-1 in Game 4 to even East final