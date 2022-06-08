2 baby lemurs welcomed at Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City has announced that the birth of two healthy newborns.

It’s a win for the endangered species.

Collared brown lemur Isabelle and her partner, Olivier, and mongoose lemur Luisa and her partner, Javier, each welcomed newborns in early May. The infants are being well-tended by their mothers under the close watch of Lemur Conservation Foundation staff.

It is too soon to tell the sex of the newborns, who are still clinging to their mothers.

“These births are exceptional news for their species,” said Lemur Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and mongoose lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist. These infants bring renewed optimism for their species’ survival.”

Millman said the Lemur Conservation Foundation, which is certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, works with the AZA’s Species Survival Plans to ensure the long-term health and genetic diversity of managed lemur populations. She added that LCF has the largest mongoose lemur population among any AZA facility.

According to Caitlin Kenney, the Lemur Conservation Foundation’s Curator, this is the fifth successful collared brown lemur birth in the organization’s 26-year history, including an infant also born to Isabelle last year. This is the 25th mongoose lemur birth during that same time period, she said.

“Both Isabelle and Luisa are attentive, experienced mothers and are providing exceptional care to their newborns,” Kenney noted. “However, we still carefully monitor each infant’s growth and development to ensure that everything progresses as it should.”

Infant season continues for several more weeks and at least one more newborn is anticipated, she added.

