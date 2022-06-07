Victim of wire fraud? If you used Western Union, you may be entitled to reimbursement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida wire-fraud victims who were tricked into sending money to scammers through Western Union may be eligible for reimbursement.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday that victims who sent money through Western Union from Jan. 1, 2004 to Jan. 19, 2017 may be entitled to financial reimbursement from the company.

“There are millions of dollars available to victims of scammers who utilized Western Union as part of their unlawful schemes—but action must be taken soon. If you believe you are eligible, please file a claim by July 1,” AG Moody wrote in a press release.

According to an investigation, the scheme targeted victims using a multitude of scams including grandparent scams, lottery scams, romance scams and others. The fraudster would convince a target to wire money using Western Union and never provide the victim with the promised items, rewards or services. Moody also warns there is a potential that scammers will attempt to use this settlement as a chance to run another claim.

.Eligible Floridians looking to file a claim should be wary of additional reimbursement scams and consider the tips below to avoid falling prey:

Know that payment is not necessary to file a claim;

Be wary that phone numbers and emails can be spoofed to appear from a trusted source;

Never send money to someone who insists on helping you file a claim; and

Contact Western Union or the Federal Trade Commission using the contact information on the organizations’ websites if suspicious of a possible reimbursement-related scam.

Western Union mailed a Petition for Remission Form to identified victims. If a consumer did not receive the pre-filed petition, but believes they are eligible for reimbursement, additional filing information can be found here .

You claim must be submitted by July 1, 2022.

