Town of Longboat Key encourages visitors to fill in holes on beach

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key wants everyone to remember to fill in any holes on the beach when they are done with them.

Large holes on the beach are dangerous for nesting sea turtles, shoe bird chicks and beach goers.

The Town of Longboat Key is also asking condo managers and resort owners to inform guests to help get the word out.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.