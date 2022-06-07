Survey of US 41 shows 3,060 crashes from in last 5 years

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission today reviewed the results of a survey that show what kind of safety improvements need to be made along U.S. 41.

The U.S. 41 Corridor Mobility and Safety Study covers the roadway north of University Parkway to Palmetto. From 2017 to 2021, the commission reported 3,060 crashes. Of those, there were 39 fatalities (15 DUI related) and 1,156 injuries.

Previous studies had indicated that some changes should be made to improve pedestrian and driver safety, including lights and widened crosswalks.

The Commission was advised to take steps to reduce traffic congestion along corridors, intersections and downtown area as well as increase public transportation.

You can view the presentation in its entirety below.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.