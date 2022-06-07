Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients

A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent clinical trial.(puneetyadav from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rectal cancer patients with a particular kind of mutation are reporting positive results after receiving a new therapy called dostarlimab.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, a small group of 12 cancer patients took part in the trial that resulted in all of them seeing total remission of their cancer.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline were among those involved in the trial.

According to the report, the 12 patients had rectal cancer that had not spread beyond the local area, and their tumors exhibited a mutation affecting the ability of cells to repair damage to DNA.

After being treated with the drug dostarlimab, the group showed complete remission, with no surgery or chemotherapy or severe side effects with at least six months of follow-ups.

Trial doctors said they would continue to follow up with the patients to assess the duration of response.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Devonshire
State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 injured in Palmetto shooting
Palmetto city commissioners decide not to move ahead with apartment development in front of...
Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Nicholas Cruz.
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting case try to withdraw

Latest News

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 6/7/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 6/7/2022
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses