Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Reimagined two-story Taco Bell Defy opens in the Midwest – here’s what makes it unique

The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.(Border Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is taking things to new heights – literally. In partnership with Border Foods, the company launched in Minnesota its first Taco Bell Defy store.

The two-story building features several drive-thru lanes, all with different functions – for pre-orders on the app, delivery drivers and the traditional drive-thru.

But what really makes this location unique is the innovative technology to transport Taco Bell menu items straight from the kitchen to customers.

The new fast-food restaurant uses an elevated kitchen and vertical lift to deliver food in the drive-thru lanes for a faster, contactless experience.

The proprietary vertical lift sends food straight from the kitchen to customers.
The proprietary vertical lift sends food straight from the kitchen to customers.(Border Foods)

According to Border Foods, the new Taco Bell uses digital check-in screens for mobile orders and two-way audio and video technology services for customers to talk to team members on the second floor.

“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota businesses and franchisees,” said Lee Engler, co-founder and CEO of Border Foods. “It is a creative, technological solution for a faster, contactless experience for as many Taco Bell fans as possible and is poised to be the future of quick-service dining.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Devonshire
State Attorney: Murder suspect dies in Sarasota jail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 injured in Palmetto shooting
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
Palmetto city commissioners decide not to move ahead with apartment development in front of...
Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes
Nicholas Cruz.
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting case try to withdraw

Latest News

FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
Officials said multiple agencies responded to search for the victim in the remote Shackleford...
Man drowns while trying to save 2 dogs from California waterfall, officials say
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Doreen Heneault
Police: Port Charlotte woman used dead husband’s contractor license to file permits