Police: Port Charlotte woman used dead husband’s contractor license to file permits

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman has been arrested on 22 felony charges for conducting construction without a license in the Wellen Park area.

Officials say Doreen Heneault, 63, was filing permits to do construction without a license, filing documents with forged signatures, and using a notary stamp improperly in an alleged attempt to defraud the state.

North Port police say that Heneault continued to conduct business utilizing her deceased husband’s contractor license, well after he had passed. She also filed documents knowing signatures were forged, and used a notary stamp from a former employee that she is not licensed to use.

She was arrested in Charlotte County and has since bonded out.

