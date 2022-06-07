Nathan Benderson Park looking for volunteers for summer events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 3,500 youth rowers in the nation will be competing for gold this week in the US Rowing National Championships and Nathan Benderson Park is looking for volunteers for that among other events this summer.

As many as 4,000 athletes are expected to be at one of the NBP events. Volunteers are always needed.

Volunteers are given shirts and meals on site. Bright future hours are also available for students in the area.

Volunteers have the opportunity to select their shifts and their own convenience.

To learn more contact Doug Jessmer at 941-374-8492 or at djessmer@nathanbendersonpark.org.

