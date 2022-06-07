Mainly inland storms through Wednesday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are going to see a slight chance for mainly inland storms over the next few days as high pressure continues to work in from the west over Florida. This will bring mainly W to NW winds through Thursday and with some slightly drier air we won’t being seeing our typical late afternoon storms working their way back to the coast during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to average but the humidity will be increasing on this west wind which will make if feel much warmer. Heat indices will be nearing triple digits each afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to start the day on Tuesday with skies becoming partly cloudy inland with a 20% chance for shower or an isolated thunderstorm near the coast during the morning and then the focus will be inland during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s near the coast and low 90s well inland.

The weather stays this way again on Wednesday with just a little better chance for some scattered storms on Thursday. By Friday we will see more moisture move in meaning a better chance for some scattered storms at anytime during the day and closer to the coast. The high on Friday will be in the upper 80s. There is a chance we could also see some storms in the morning along the coast as the west wind moves inland.

The rain chance stays elevated through the weekend with the rain chance staying above 50% each day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

