Lifeguard shortage impacting pools in the city of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Swimmers soaking in the sun at Sarasota’s three city pools during these warm weather days. This time next week, one of those pools will be closed an extra day each week because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Lido Beach Pool will now be closed on Tuesdays. That’s in addition to Mondays. Currently, lifeguards rotate between the Lido Beach Pool, the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex and the Robert L. Taylor Complex.

The city says they need at least six lifeguards to help get them through the months ahead. Right now, there is a push to recruit qualified people who can fill that void.

“We started looking for lifeguards in February, we’ve run our lifeguarding class every month since February, so it’s been a long term goal for us to make sure that we’re not going to be affected this summer,” said Emily Morris, Manager of the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex. “Unfortunately, it has happened, so what we’re doing is trying to run another class in June.”

“People say people don’t want to work, I don’t think that’s true at all,” said Laura Winn, a swimmer who enjoys the city pools in Sarasota. “I think they do want to work, I think the people that do those jobs typically can’t afford to live here anymore, and that’s really what’s happened.”

Manatee County is also looking to fill numerous lifeguard jobs as well. They say they will train anyone who is interested.

Lifeguard jobs in Sarasota pay up to $15 an hour. Qualified lifeguards interested in a position with the City of Sarasota are encouraged to apply online at www.SarasotaFL.gov.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course from June 22nd through June 24th for individuals at least 15 years of age. There is a registration fee. You can sign up online at www.LetsPlaySarasota.com.

