Lido Pool to close on Tuesdays due to lifeguard shortage

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that it will have to close the Lido Pool on Tuesdays starting next week due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage.

The pool will be closed Tuesdays starting June 14.

The adjusted hours of operation will be Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., weather permitting.

“For the past two years, since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a drastic shortage of lifeguards throughout the country and we’re experiencing it here in Sarasota,” said Emily Morris, Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex Manager who oversees Lido Pool. “We’re reducing swim hours to allow the pool to remain open with limited lifeguards. We’ll return to regular hours as soon as additional lifeguards are hired and ready for lifesaving duty.”

Qualified lifeguards interested in a position with the City of Sarasota are encouraged to apply online at www.SarasotaFL.gov

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course June 22-24 for individuals at least 15 years of age.  Registration is $225. Sign up online at www.LetsPlaySarasota.com

For information about the certification course and pool hours, contact the Arlington Aquatic Complex at 941-263-6732.

