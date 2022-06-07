Heat and UV index elevated for Wednesday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure in control for the next couple of days expect plenty of sunshine once again on Wednesday with only a very small chance for mainly a few inland showers late in the day. With a west wind basically throughout the day the humidity will be staying high which will bring the heat index up near 100 by the early afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s near the beaches and low 90s elsewhere. The rain chance is at 30% east of I-75 but only a 20% closer to the coast. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10 mph.

Thursday we can expect another rather quiet day with only a slight chance for a few late day showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Overnight temperatures will be above average with lows in the mid to upper 70s on a west wind. The water temperature is 87 degrees and with a west wind coastal locations will only cool off into the upper 70s with places like Lakewood Ranch dropping down into the mid 70s. There is only a slight chance for a scattered late day storm again.

Morning coastal rain possible Fri. through Sunday (WWSB)

An ABC7 First Alert Weather heads up for some changes as we head into the weekend. Friday we start to see the high pressure drop to our south which will continue with the westerly flow across the area which means warm and muggy weather continues especially overnight. We will also see and increase in some tropical moisture which means a better chance for some coastal showers and thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon with a shift inland later in the day. The rain chance increases to 50% on Friday and jumps to 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies during the morning along the coast. Winds will stay out of the west at 10-15 mph.

